Satellite Safety Features in iPhone 14 and 15

Maybe I’m falling for all the fear-mongering lately—I did grow up watching Lifetime—but I’m keen on the satellite safety features bundled in the iPhone 14 and 15. The built-in connectivity offers as much peace of mind as the pepper spray in my bag. I’m miffed Android makers have yet to come on board with similar offerings. Just in time for a season of intense holiday travel, Roadside Assistance via satellite is available on iOS 17 for iPhone 14/15 users in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Those are the only models with satellite connectivity embedded in them. Unlike Emergency SOS via satellite, Roadside Assistance isn’t meant for natural disasters or life-threatening situations. It’s more for dealing with life’s inconveniences where there’s no wifi or cellular connectivity, like when your car gets a flat in a rural area on the way to grandma’s. But it still feels essential to have on hand. Apple invited me onto a caravan into the Silicon Valley hills to experience what it’s like calling for car help with the iPhone 15 Pro via satellit
