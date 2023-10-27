Satellite Images Show Scale of Destruction in Gaza Strip After Israel’s Bombing Campaign

Newly released satellite images reveal the significant damage that's already been done to sites across the Gaza Strip following thousands of Israeli strikes ahead of an Israel Defense Forces ground invasion of the Hamas-controlled territory.

The before and after images from the satellite imagery firm Maxar were taken between Oct. 10 and Oct. 21. They depict three neighborhoods of northern Gaza that have been extensively damaged, including Atatra, Beit Hanoon and al-Karama.

