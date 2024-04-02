Satellite Imagery Shows Damage from Ukraine's Strikes on Russian Navy

Satellite imagery shared by British defense officials has shown the extent of the damage caused by Ukraine's latest strikes on Russian Black Sea Fleet targets. Despite having only a small navy, Ukraine has used missiles and naval drones to great effect against Russia's navy since the start of Vladimir Putin's invasion. These attacks have increased in frequency in recent months as it looks to fulfill one of its war aims to reclaim Crimea, which Putin illegally annexed in 2014.

The Ukrainian military said it attacked on March 24 two large Russian landing ships, the Ropucha-class vessels the Yamal and the Azov, berthed in Sevastopol. A communications hub and other infrastructure in the port city were also struck, Kyiv said, without specifying how it hit the targets. A Moscow-installed official in the city said there had been a major Ukrainian air attack but air defenses managed to shoot down more than 10 missiles. The U.K

