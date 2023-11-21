Satellite Imagery Reveals Over 100 Bronze Age Structures in Serbia

Satellite imagery has revealed a network of more than 100 Bronze Age structures hidden in the Serbian plains. Archaeologists first noticed the remnants of the more than 3,000-year-old enclosures in 2015 while reviewing Google Earth photos of a 93-mile stretch (150 kilometer) of wilderness along Serbia's Tisza River, according to a study published Nov. 10 in the journal PLOS One.

"We could see traces of over 100 Late Bronze Age settlements," study lead author Barry Molloy, an associate professor of archaeology at University College Dublin, told Live Science in an email."What is fascinating about the is that we not only identified their presence in these images, but also measured their size and, for many, how people organized the layout inside their settlements." He added,"It is quite unique in European Bronze Age archaeology to get this level of detail for so many settlements in such a specific area." Previously, this area, known as the Pannonian Plain, was thought to be a hinterland not used for Bronze Age settlement





LiveScience » / 🏆 402. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study suggests climate change likely impacted human populations in the Neolithic and Bronze AgeHuman populations in Neolithic Europe fluctuated with changing climates, according to a study published October 25, 2023 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Ralph Großmann of Kiel University, Germany and colleagues.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »

Climate change likely impacted human populations in the Neolithic and Bronze AgeHuman populations in Neolithic Europe fluctuated with changing climates, according to a new study.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 393. / 23,4375 Read more »

Sacrificial pits filled with 120 horse skeletons found in Bronze Age city in ChinaJennifer Nalewicki is a Salt Lake City-based journalist whose work has been featured in The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, Scientific American, Popular Mechanics and more. She covers several science topics from planet Earth to paleontology and archaeology to health and culture. Prior to freelancing, Jennifer held an Editor role at Time Inc.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 402. / 22,68 Read more »

'Spectacular' hall, likely used by Nordic Bronze Age royalty, unearthed in GermanyJennifer Nalewicki is a Salt Lake City-based journalist whose work has been featured in The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, Scientific American, Popular Mechanics and more. She covers several science topics from planet Earth to paleontology and archaeology to health and culture. Prior to freelancing, Jennifer held an Editor role at Time Inc.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 402. / 22,68 Read more »

Over 100 newborns on incubator at risk after Israel cuts Gaza fuel: UNPower is a significant concern in the seven specialist units in Gaza treating premature babies, providing essential assistance for breathing and critical support, especially in cases where their organs have not fully developed.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 55. / 28,125 Read more »

Anti-Hamas billboard taken down in New Jersey after over 100 complaint calls to policeToday's Video Headlines: 10/21/23

Source: nypost - 🏆 24. / 66,528 Read more »