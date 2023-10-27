Satanic Temple Loses Lawsuit Against Indiana Abortion Ban

The Satanic Temple lost its lawsuit against Indiana’s abortion ban on Wednesday when a federal judge threw out the suit.

In her decision, Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson pointed out that the Satanic Temple does not run any abortion clinics in Indiana and failed to disclose any specific Satanic Temple members who are being affected by the ban.

“In sum, the Satanic Temple’s allegations fail to prove it has suffered any injury in fact,” the judge wrote. The Satanic Temple sued in September 2022, alleging the abortion ban violates their members’ religious... headtopics.com

