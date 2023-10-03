SAS shares plunge 95% as restructuring wipes out owners

10/4/2023 4:24 AM

Shares in SAS tumbled 95% in opening trade on Wednesday after the Scandinavian airline announced new big shareholders late on Tuesday in a deal that will see the group delisted from bourses and existing shareholder stakes' values reduced to zero.

Source

Reuters

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flights are seen listed at Copenhagen Airport Kastrup in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photolate on Tuesday

in a deal that will see the group delisted from bourses and existing shareholder stakes' values reduced to zero.

