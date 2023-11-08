Sarah Silverman Raises Concerns Over Poll Showing Trump Leading Biden in Swing States

Comedian Sarah Silverman expresses concern over a recent poll showing Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in key swing states. She urges Biden to wake up and address the doubts and dissatisfaction surrounding his presidency. The poll indicates that voters are unhappy with Biden's handling of the economy and other issues. Silverman suggests that it is too early to say if Biden will lose, but highlights the concerns about his age and performance.

