Sarah Drew Reunites With ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast on Picket Line

The Grey’s Anatomy cast reunited on the picket line on Friday, October 6, outside the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, California, to show their support for the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike.

Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner on the long-running medical drama from 2009 to 2018, shared a video of a compilation of clips from the day via Instagram that featured current stars including Kim Raver, Chandra Wilson, Jason George, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Caterina Scorsone and others.Raver, who played Dr.

“Proud to stand in solidarity on the picket line today with many of our Grey’s cast/crew family and fellow #SAGAFTRA Union members today in front of Warner Brothers! A special shout out to @jasonwinstongeorge, thank you!! 💪💪💪,” Raver wrote. headtopics.com

A release date for season 20 of ABC’s award winning show has not been announced by the network as the hit series has been impacted by the strikes, but it is expected to return after the strike ends. Friday’s picket focused on actors who play first responders — including police officers, firefighters, ER doctors, paramedics and more. Prior to the event, SAG-AFTRA encouraged people via X, formerly known as Twitter, to join in “honoring the heroes who inspire our screens and the ones who bring them to life.

This is not the first time that a Grey’s Anatomy star has been seen on the picket line. Kevin McKidd (who played Dr. Owen Hunt) and his girlfriend, Station 19 actress Danielle Savre, showed up to support SAG-AFTRA in July. headtopics.com

SAG-AFTRA — which includes the Grey’s Anatomy stars and approximately 160,000 actors — has been on strike since July after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Their concerns include fair wages, streaming residuals and the use of artificial intelligence.

