Sara Foster blasts those not supporting Israel amid Hamas war: ‘You are not human’

Sara Foster is admonishing those WHO choose not to speak out against the violent attack of Israel by terrorist organization Hamas. The politically active actress, who is also the daughter of music mogul David Foster, shared her stance to social media, condemning the violence and those who have defended it.

'And if you don't stand against that, then you are not human,' Foster added. Foster's younger sister, Erin, who converted to Judaism before marrying husband Simon Tikhman, shared the same post from the nonprofit organization, adding a brokenhearted emoji.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Rocket barrages strike southern Israel in operation claimed by Hamas, Netanyahu says Israel is ‘at war’Southern Israel was impacted by rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas.

