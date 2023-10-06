Saquon Barkley will have to run behind depleted O-line \u2014 if he plays

The Giants listed Barkley (high ankle sprain) as questionable but ruled out three offensive linemen who have started games this season: Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and left guard Shane Lemieux (groin).

Barkley’s status has improved each week, but he still looked limited during Friday’s practice, putting a third straight game in jeopardy. Head coach Brian Daboll said Barkley has been able to cut laterally in practice.

“During the games I try to be another set of eyes,” Thomas said. “If I feel like I can help with technique or looking at safety rotation. I don’t want to be out there yelling and screaming and making it harder for those guys. I know what it’s like being in that position — already a lot to think about. headtopics.com

“Even when we were down, my mindset is if I can go out there, I’m going to try to until they pull me out,” Thomas said. “I never have any regrets about effort.” “At the end of those seasons when you go through that, there’s a lot of things that happen,” Daboll said when asked to relive that chaotic time. “Very respectful to that organization for giving me the opportunity to sit down and talk with them, but really focused on this game.

So, if the offenses are similar, then the Giants should be able to carry over some of their defensive teachings.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday's game in Miami against the DolphinsStar running back Saquon Barkley was listed as questionable for the New York Giants game against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. Barkley sprained his right ankle against Arizona on Sept. 17 and has missed the last two games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft had a limited amount of work in the team sessions at practice this week and the questionable classification is a step in the right direction. He was doubtful before the game against Seattle on Monday night. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz and left guard Shane Lemieux won't play Sunday due to injuries.

