Saquon Barkley 'encouraged' but won't guarantee he'll play vs. Dolphins

He would offer no guarantees, but Saquon Barkley on Thursday definitely sounded like he has a chance to play Sunday at Miami as he recovers from his high right ankle sprain.
“I’d definitely say I’m in a better spot than where I was last Thursday,’’ Barkley said after practice. “So, [I’m] definitely encouraged, but I don’t want to make any guarantees. [I’m] continuing to trust in my body and trust in the training staff and go from there.
Barkley, who was knocked out of the Giants’ Week 2 game at Arizona and has missed the past two games, said he’s “definitely [been] able to do a lot more this week’’ in practice, adding, “[I] definitely can feel improvements, feel a lot better than what I was in this moment, in this spot than I was last week. headtopics.com
“I was able to do more team reps this week than I was the week prior. Keep sticking with it, keep sticking with the plan, trusting the [athletic] trainers, listening to them, and take it day by day.
“Yeah, I would love to be out there,’’ he said. “I feel like I can help. I feel like I can help us get back on track. I know there’s some people out there that wouldn’t agree with that, but that’s why I believe in my mindset. I’m fighting, I’m trying to do everything I can in my power to get back and be there for my teammates. headtopics.com
