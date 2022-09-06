SAPIENS Podcast Season 5: Exploring Human Stories

In the fifth season of the SAPIENS podcast, listeners will hear a range of human stories: from the origins of the chili pepper to how prosecutors decide someone is a criminal to stolen skulls from Iceland. Join Season 5’s host, Eshe Lewis, on our latest journey to explore what it means to be human. SAPIENS: A Podcast for Everything Human, is produced by House of Pod and supported by the Wenner-Gren Foundation. SAPIENS is part of the American Anthropological Association Podcast Library.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAPIENS_ORG: SAPIENS Podcast Season 5 TrailerA very special announcement... Season Five of our podcast will begin on March 28 BUT if you absolutely can't wait until then, we just dropped the season trailer! SAPIENS , A Podcast About Everything Human, Season Five Trailer is available now!! A huge thank you to our friends at HouseOfPod for all the help, support, and encouragement as we put together this season!

Source: SAPIENS_org | Read more »

SAPIENS_ORG: Cultural Anthropologist Eshe Lewis Hosts The New Season Of ‘Sapiens’ Podcast'There is plenty of complexity, suspense, Aha! Moments, and questions about the human experience, how we interact with other humans and our environments, and ethical conundrums anthropologists and archaeologists frequently grapple with.'

Source: SAPIENS_org | Read more »

SAPIENS_ORG: SAPIENS - PITCH SAPIENSReminder! Today is the LAST day to submit a pitch to us before the Feb 1 deadline. The next opportunity to submit a pitch will be in the fall

Source: SAPIENS_org | Read more »

DENVERPOST: Broncos Journal: Coaching search season, posturing season, silly season in full swingBeat reporter Parker Gabriel with 11 things about the Broncos and their head coaching search as the field narrows and decision time approaches.

Source: denverpost | Read more »

FORBESTECH: A Month Into Season 1, ‘Diablo 4’ Previews Season 2, Season Of BloodDespite being just one month into the game’s first season, Season of the Malignant, Blizzard has decided to show off season 2, Season of Blood, despite the fact that it’s not launching until October 17.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more »

SAPIENS_ORG: SAPIENS: A Podcast for Everything Human on StitcherWhat makes you … you? And who tells what stories and why? This season, SAPIENS hosts Ora Marek-Martinez and Yoli Ngandali explore stories of Black and Indigenous scholars as they transform the field of archeology and the stories that make us … us. SAPIENS: A Podcast for Everything Human, is produced by House of Pod and supported by the Wenner-Gren Foundation . SAPIENS is part of the American Anthropological Association Podcast Library. For more information, visit sapiens.org

Source: SAPIENS_org | Read more »