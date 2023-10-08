SAPD: Truck pulling travel trailer crashes into two vehicles, utility pole

According to police, the man was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pulling a travel trailer when his vehicle began to veer into the grass shoulder.

That’s when the truck crashed into two vehicles stopped at the intersection of Culebra and Westwood Loop. The truck continued moving through the intersection until it crashed into a utility pole, where it stopped, according to SAPD.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition at the moment is unknown. Further investigation concluded the man suffered a medical episode, which caused the erratic driving.

