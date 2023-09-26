SAPD, Crime Stopper search for clues after woman found with gunshots to head after crash

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for public help identifying and locating the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a 30-year-old woman earlier this month. Once taken out of the vehicle, EMS found two gunshot wounds to the back of her head, which police believe may have caused the crash. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators searched the area for shooting evidence but only found bullet holes through the back window and headrest. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.Victoria Lopez

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.