Santana Row Signs Leases with Seven Retailers

Santana Row in San Jose has signed leases with seven retailers, including Cast, New Balance, Evereve, Todd Snyder, Solidcore, Kohler, and 7th Avenue. This is a positive sign for the Bay Area's retail sector.

Cast, a boutique jewelry store, has already opened, while 7th Avenue, a modular furniture store, is expected to open in 2024.

