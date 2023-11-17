Santa Monica Freeway to Reopen Ahead of Schedule

The closed portion of the 10 Freeway between Alameda Street and the East L.A. Interchange typically carries about 300,000 vehicles per day. Santa Monica (10) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles will reopen with five lanes in both directions by Tuesday of next week.

The original estimate for the repair work was three to five weeks, with officials saying structural repairs were needed on not only the freeway deck but on as many as 100 support columns that were damaged in an early Saturday morning fire that erupted in a storage yard beneath the roadway. "That is a significant improvement on the basis of our original timeline, three to five weeks," Newsom said at an early evening news conference at the construction site."... By Tuesday of next week, trucks, passenger vehicles in both directions will be moving again. And that is simply due to the extraordinary work again of the folks behind me. "... Things continue to move favorably in our direction," he said."That is not guarantee





