Santa Cruz computer scientist discusses bees at APEC CEO Summit

Among the presidents of nations, high-profile dignitaries, and leaders of household-name companies like Visa, ExxonMobil and Microsoft who descended on San Francisco last week to speak at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation events was a Santa Cruz computer scientist who put a buzz in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ear. BeeHero CEO Omer Davidi talked bees at the APEC CEO Summit, right after former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice spoke about international relations, and before Gov.

Gavin Newsom took the stage to discuss climate change and the California economy. The world’s population is growing, Davidi told host Helena Humphrey in a “fireside chat” at the Moscone Center. “We need to grow more food,” said Davidi, in a gray suit and light-blue tie. “We need more pollinators, and bees are considered to be the most efficient ones.” But the insects are in peril, with large numbers of bee colonies collapsing worldwide every year, Davidi told Humphrey, a BBC News presente





