Santa Clara County DA Calls to Resentence Death Row Inmates to Life in Prison

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen has changed his stance on the death penalty and is now calling to change the sentence of 15 death row inmates to life in prison. As San Quentin transforms into a rehabilitation center , the death penalty is being viewed differently.

Rosen believes that society should not have the power to impose the finality of death and that life imprisonment is a more appropriate punishment.

Santa Clara County Death Penalty Death Row Inmates Life In Prison Rehabilitation Center Criminal Justice Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“Mind-boggling”: Santa Clara County supervisor blasts secrecy of state report in baby Phoenix’s deathSupervisor Simitian’s broadside came at the end of a discussion on child welfare reforms the county is considering

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Santa Clara County DA moves to take 15 convicted men off death rowSanta Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen on Friday made public his decision to begin changing the sentences of 15 men from death to life behind bars with no chance of parole.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Santa Clara DA orders county's 15 death row inmates resentenced to life without paroleSanta Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced on Friday that he has ordered the county's 15 inmates on California's death row to be resentenced to life without parole.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

List: Current Santa Clara County death row inmatesDistrict attorney considering resentencing for condemned prisoners

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

District attorney wants Santa Clara County convicts off death rowJeff Rosen ceased pursuing death penalty cases in 2020; he cited the ‘diminishing likelihood’ of executions ever resuming in California for converting prisoner sentences.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Controversial policy on inviting parents to kids’ abuse interviews vanishes from Santa Clara County websiteWith the board of supervisors poised to discuss proposals to overhaul the embattled child welfare agency, questions linger over whether county leaders knew about controversial practice

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »