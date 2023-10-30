Santa Ana winds prompt power shutoffs, red flag alert

The Red Flag Alert and enforcement of special parking rules went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday, and conditions prompted the continuation of the restrictions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.The gusty conditions also shut off power in some areas of Southern California.

Southern California Edison officials said the utility was reaching out to customers and public safety agencies about the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, in which power is cut in areas being battered by heavy winds that could damage electrical lines or equipment and spark wildfires.According to SCE, roughly 150,240 of the utility's 5 million customers were being notified that they are within areas that could potentially be impacted by the power cuts.

