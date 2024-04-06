Sandra Oh Joins Cast of Aziz Ansari's Film 'Good Fortune'

Sandra Oh joins the cast of Aziz Ansari 's film ' Good Fortune '. Oh's character details are kept secret. She recently appeared in ' Invincible ' and will star in HBO's ' The Sympathizer '. Ansari is the writer and director of the film, his feature directing debut.

The film is produced by Ansari, Anthony Katagas, and Alan Yang. Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the film and TV industry for over four years.

Sandra Oh Aziz Ansari Good Fortune Film Invincible The Sympathizer Director Producer TV Industry

