Sanders calls Israel's siege on Gaza 'a serious violation of international law'

"Israel’s blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza ... will do nothing but harm innocent civilians,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel’s blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians,” Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement Wednesday.

U.S. leaders quickly rushed to Israel’s side in the wake of the attack. In a speech hours after Hamas launched its initial assault, President Joe Biden repeatedlyand will never “fail to have their back. headtopics.com

“The United States has rightly offered solidarity and support to Israel in responding to Hamas’ attack. But we must also insist on restraint from Israeli forces attacking Gaza and work to secure UN humanitarian access,” Sanders said. “Let us not forget that half of the 2 million people in Gaza are children. Children and innocent people do not deserve to be punished for the acts of Hamas.

