San Simeon Community Services District Proposed for Dissolution

The district board proposes dissolving San Simeon Community Services District and transferring services and governance to the San Luis Obispo county. If the dissolution is approved by LAFCO and the County Board of Supervisors, a county service area ( CSA ) will be created to handle San Simeon . The proposed new CSA would resemble the present San Simeon Community Services District . It would provide the same services: water, wastewater, road maintenance , street lighting , and weed abatement .
As with other CSAs, funding would be provided via water and sewer fees and property taxes. Like today, a San Simeon CSA will stand on its own financially. General county taxes and fees are not used for CSAs. San Luis Obispo County Public Works maintains CSAs for Nipomo, Oak Shores, Cayucos, Avila Beach, Shandon, SLO County Club, and Santa Margarita. For comparison, the Cayucos CSA has 800 customers, Santa Margarita CSA has 500 customers and Shandon 30
