San Matteo Launches Brunch, E-Bike Crash Investigation, New Restaurant Project, and Ethical Cleaning Company in D.C.

San Matteo is launching brunch this Saturday April 6th. The menu is Italian-inspired, featuring some new dishes and some nostalgic classics. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigation s Unit are investigating an E-Bike traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man. D.C. restaurateurs Trent Allen, Robin Webb, Chris Powers, and Josh Saltzman are back with a new flagship project at The Parks at.

Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour. Plus, they offer benefits, like health insurance, 24 days of PTO and more. But Well-Paid Maids is more than an ethical cleaning company

San Matteo Brunch Italian-Inspired Menu E-Bike Crash Investigation D.C. Restaurateurs New Project Well-Paid Maids Ethical Cleaning Company

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bike Anywhere Day gets a new May companion event — Bike Local DayOfficials are broadening the annual event to encourage people to bike within their neighborhoods

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

NYC launches e-bike safety campaign: 'Get Smart Before You Start'NYC Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Transportation (DOT) launched a new campaign called, 'Get Smart Before You Start' on e-bike safety.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

In response to numerous fatalities, New York City launches e-bike safety education campaignAccording to recent Department of Transportation numbers, bicycle deaths are at a 24-year high.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

“DDOT Launches Program to Give Eligible DC Residents up to $2,000 for E-Bike Purchase”photo by Mr.TinMD From DDOT: 'The first application window will open to Preferred Applicants only from April 1 – April 15, 2024.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Gazelle launches ‘first and only’ Class 3 e-bike with Bosch Smart System in the USGazelle Eclipse is the first Class 3 electric bike in US with Bosch’s new Smart System allowing the motor and electronics to receive ongoing software and feature updates.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Lectric Ebikes Launches Affordable Electric Fat Bike, the Lectric XPeakLectric Ebikes has launched the Lectric XPeak, an affordable electric fat bike designed for off-road exploration. Priced at $1,399, the bike comes with a free accessory kit and compares favorably with higher-priced models. We review the XPeak to see if it lives up to its specs.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »