San Marcos to Reinstate Stage 3 Drought Restrictions Despite Recent Rain

The City of San Marcos has announced that despite recent rain events, rising water levels at the Edwards Aquifer, Canyon Lake, and Comal River will result in the return of Stage 3 drought restrictions. These restrictions include limited use of soaker hoses, drip irrigation, and decorative water features. There will be a designated day in the week for the use of hose-end sprinklers and automatic irrigation systems, based on the last digit of an address

. Hand watering using a bucket or hose is allowed at any time, but filling decorative water features is prohibited. At-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces, and foundation watering are only allowed one day per week

