San Jose Sharks struggle with power play and penalty kill in loss to Panthers

Like a game of whack-a-mole, as soon as the San Jose Sharks take steps to address one problem, another one always seems to pop up. The Sharks have spent hours — on the ice and in the video room — trying to squeeze some more production out of their often lifeless power play, which had become one of the least effective units in the NHL.

The Sharks made strides in that area Tuesday against Florida, but their penalty kill was once again problematic, allowing two goals in what became a 5-3 loss to the Panthers before another sparse mid-week crowd at SAP Center. Tomas Hertl and Luke Kunin scored third-period goals 70 seconds apart, one on a power play and the other on a delayed penalty, to take a 4-3 lead with 12:39 left in regulation time

