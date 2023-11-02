San Jose rolls out quarterly scorecards to monitor progress on major issues

On Tuesday, San Jose city officials laid out the data collected and progress made since they implemented its focus area scorecard plan in May. "On the housing piece, the data we saw is fairly concerning in terms of number of units produced. In terms of us chipping away at our broader housing challenge that we have locally and statewide," said one San Jose resident during the public comment session. "To me, it’s all about creating a faster learning cycle, having constant feedback, coming together as a council, looking at actual performance data, and continuing to evolve our approach," Mahan said.
The four key focus areas being monitored or scored are community safety, unsheltered homelessness, clean neighborhoods and investing in jobs and housing. The city says so far, it’s taken steps to address homelessness by opening another hotel and RV safe parking site.
"For every household we house and that exits homelessness, two households become unhoused. I think this statistic truly highlights the importance of providing aid to lower-income families," said Peter Ortiz, San Jose City Council member for District 5.
The city surveyed 800 residents and found that when it comes to safety in San Jose, 40% of those surveyed thinkSan Jose says it’s recently deployed 78 license plate readers and created a new bail form incounseling, job training, job placement. Get someone on a program and hold them accountable for turning their lives around," Mahan said.
