San Jose rolls out quarterly scorecards to monitor progress on major issues

On Tuesday, San Jose city officials laid out the data collected and progress made since they implemented its focus area scorecard plan in May. "On the housing piece, the data we saw is fairly concerning in terms of number of units produced. In terms of us chipping away at our broader housing challenge that we have locally and statewide," said one San Jose resident during the public comment session. "To me, it’s all about creating a faster learning cycle, having constant feedback, coming together as a council, looking at actual performance data, and continuing to evolve our approach," Mahan said.

The four key focus areas being monitored or scored are community safety, unsheltered homelessness, clean neighborhoods and investing in jobs and housing. The city says so far, it’s taken steps to address homelessness by opening another hotel and RV safe parking site.

"For every household we house and that exits homelessness, two households become unhoused. I think this statistic truly highlights the importance of providing aid to lower-income families," said Peter Ortiz, San Jose City Council member for District 5.

The city surveyed 800 residents and found that when it comes to safety in San Jose, 40% of those surveyed thinkSan Jose says it’s recently deployed 78 license plate readers and created a new bail form incounseling, job training, job placement. Get someone on a program and hold them accountable for turning their lives around," Mahan said.

United States Headlines Read more: KTVU »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KTVU: San Jose mayor touts automated license plate readers' success though police don't track the dataNew automated license plate readers are being installed in San Jose to fight crime, despite the fact that the city has not historically tracked whether they have led to any arrests.

Source: KTVU | Read more ⮕

CALMATTERS: Why San Francisco and San Jose are falling behind in housing constructionTwo new analyses reveal why housing is so difficult to build in San Francisco and San Jose and what must change to jump-start construction.

Source: CalMatters | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWYORK: Mayor appoints Louis Molina as assistant deputy mayor for Public SafetyNew York City's embattled Department of Correction​ commissioner is getting a transfer. The mayor's office announced Tuesday that Louis Molina, who has been running Rikers Island​ for the last 22 months, will now serve as the assistant deputy mayor for Public Safety. Read more: https://cbsloc.

Source: CBSNewYork | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Photos: A furry, tail wagging Halloween parade welcomes travelers at San Jose Mineta International AirportOn Tuesday, groups of therapy animals and their handlers paraded through Terminals A and B at San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) decked out in Halloween costumes. The group of mostly thera…

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: San Jose teacher hosts Halloween dance for special needs studentsDozens of special needs classes in the San Jose got to celebrate Halloween with a dance thanks to one teacher. For many of those students, the school dance was the first they've ever been able to attend.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more ⮕

KPIXTV: Ghoulish haunted house built from scratch delivers frightful fun in San Jose neighborhoodAn annual Halloween tradition in a San Jose neighborhood, a haunted house months in the making, went off without a hitch Tuesday night.

Source: KPIXtv | Read more ⮕