San Jose promised a blight strike force — but not a single inspection has occurred

about the Focus Area Service Team, or FAST, shortly before the council approved the program in June. “We’ve talked a lot about getting back to the basics. Creating a city that is safer, that is cleaner and (where) everyone is housed. And to get there, we got to hold everyone accountable.”The launch of the coveted pilot program has been held up for nearly two months, The Mercury News has learned, with inspections not set to start until at least November. The delay was discovered after a request was submitted by this news organization to the city’s code enforcement department on Wednesday for data on FAST.
“It is taking a little more time than expected,” said Deputy Director of Code Enforcement Rachel Roberts in an interview. “Mostly due to our staffing. As you know, we’ve worked really hard to get our vacancies filled. We’ve had to make some reassignments. So I’m having to move people around. We didn’t make those changes as fast as we hoped.”
The delay comes as blight becomes a key concern for the mayor and downtown residents amid uncertainty about the future of the city’s commercial vitality in the post-pandemic era.
Nearly a third of available office space in the downtown core remains vacant as of June — a historic high.
Roberts said the program will consist of three code inspectors, one of whom will be part-time. Outreach to businesses and residents will start in October before inspections commence the following month. Those inspections — which will be focused on downtown along with commercial corridors in Districts 5, 6 and 10 — will still run for their planned timeframe of six months. According to data presented in June by Roberts and the mayor, code enforcement’s vacancy rate has dropped from 28% in October 2021 to 4% in June.
“While we weren’t able to implement the inspections as quickly as we hoped, I’m confident that we’ll be able to effectively address blight,” said Roberts. “Taking extra time to ensure that we do that correctly is really important.”
The city also faces a major backlog of code enforcement cases, with a June memo from the city pegging the number at around 4,000 complaints. Roughly 300 of those were related to blight. Code enforcement violations can span from unpermitted construction to using the wrong materials for a residential retaining wall.
In August, Mahan and downtown Councilmember Omar Torres forcefully condemned the owner of a property on East St. James Street which has languished for years with a ripped-up plastic tarp covering the exterior of a church. Days after officials spoke out,