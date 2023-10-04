San Francisco will say goodbye to Dianne Feinstein as her body lies in state at City Hall

Mayor London Breed prays over the casket of Senator Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall before a public viewing in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)in San Francisco City Hall, where she launched her groundbreaking political career and where she spent a decade as the city's first female mayor.

Feinstein led the city as it played host to the Democratic National Convention in 1984. Another San Francisco tradition — “Fleet Week" — was started by Feinstein in 1981, and this year’s annual celebration of air shows, naval ships and military bands is dedicated to her.

Feinstein inspired countless girls and women, including Breed, who is the first Black woman and only the second woman to lead the city. Breed recalled looking up to Feinstein when Feinstein was mayor and Breed played the French horn in the middle school band that played regularly at mayoral events. headtopics.com

San Francisco resident Terrence Riley recalled Feinstein as mayor bringing food from McDonald's and toys to children in the public housing projects where he lived. News of her death “made me feel real bad, real sad, because she is San Francisco. She really is,” said Riley, who signed a condolence book for the late senator at City Hall Friday.

While Feinstein's career sent her to Washington, she remained deeply involved in the affairs of San Francisco, the city where she was born and raised. She often called her successors — including Gov. Gavin Newsom — to complain about potholes or trash and to offer advice and encouragement. headtopics.com

