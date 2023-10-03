Feinstein was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 and was board president in November 1978 when a former supervisor assassinated Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the city’s first openly gay supervisor, at City Hall.the city through the HIV and AIDS crisisFeinstein led the city as it played host to the Democratic National Convention in 1984.

Another San Francisco tradition — “Fleet Week” — was started by Feinstein in 1981, and this year’s annual celebration of air shows, naval ships and military bands is dedicated to her.Feinstein inspired countless girls and women, including current San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who is the first Black woman and only the second woman to lead the city.

Breed recalled looking up to Feinstein when Feinstein was mayor and Breed played the French horn in the middle school band that played regularly at mayoral events. “She was so proud of us and she said so, and she took the time to talk to us, express how amazing we were and to remind us that we were her band,” Breed said at a press conference the day after the senator’s death.Rep. Nancy Pelosi gathers attends the reception of Feinstein’s remains alongside Katherine Feinstein and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“She asked, ‘How long has this scaffolding been up?’ And my dad said maybe 10 years and the next day it came down,” said Konstin, 59. “It was half a block of scaffolding.” Feinstein’s favorite dish was the Petrale sole, he said. The restaurant, which celebrates its 115th anniversary Wednesday with a free lunch and appearances by Breed and other politicians, will have flowers by Feinstein’s portrait.Her casket is expected to arrive at City Hall around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mourners can pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. headtopics.com

A memorial service will be held Thursday outside City Hall. Speakers will include Pelosi, Breed, Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks by recorded video.

