Beyond serving as San Francisco’s first female mayor, she joined Barbara Boxer as the first women to represent California in the U.S. Senate. They both won election in 1992, dubbed the “ “She was so proud of us and she said so, and she took the time to talk to us, express how amazing we were and to remind us that we were her band,” Breed said at a press conference the day after the senator’s death.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a friend who also lives in San Francisco, called Feinstein the city’s “forever mayor.” John Konstin Sr., owner of John’s Grill, a favorite downtown tourist destination and watering hole for city politicians, recalled Feinstein ordering potholes filled, trees trimmed and ugly scaffolding brought down before San Francisco hosted the 1984 Democratic convention.

Feinstein’s favorite dish was the Petrale sole, he said. The restaurant, which celebrates its 115th anniversary Wednesday with a free lunch and appearances by Breed and other politicians, will have flowers by Feinstein’s portrait. headtopics.com

Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City HallThe body of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Feinstein's press office announced.

