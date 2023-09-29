San Francisco unveils jaw-dropping $900 monthly rent for tiny 4-foot pods amid housing crisis

Brownstone Shared Housing is the brains behind a creative “solution” to San Francisco’s overpriced housing market: communal living pods. San Francisco, known for its breathtaking views and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, has become a symbol of extremes.

As California’s housing crisis has reached epic proportions, some San Francisco residents have resorted to extreme measures to save money and survive the city’s skyrocketing rents.

Meet the people who are willing to shell out a staggering $900 a month to live in 4-foot pods, and discover the innovative solution that’s taking the city by storm. The California housing crisis has reached such a fever pitch that it drove a mass exodus from the state.

In a two-year period, 500,000 more people left California than arrived. The dream of living in the Golden State has become increasingly elusive, especially in the notoriously expensive city of San Francisco.Brownstone Shared Housing headtopics.com

, the brains behind a creative “solution” to San Francisco’s overpriced housing market: communal living pods. These pods are a mere 3.5 feet wide and 4 feet tall, just big enough to squeeze in a twin mattress and certainly not spacious enough to stand up in.

Read more:

nypost »

California sleeping pod business hopes to alleviate affordable housing crisis in the stateBrownstone Shared Housing offers people 3.5 feet wide and 4 feet tall 'sleeping pods' for $500 to $900 per month to combat California’s housing crisis.

Just 3% of San Francisco restaurants have not experienced vandalism in the past month, survey findsRestaurateurs are crowdsourcing cleaning solutions on social media as they are left spending thousands to clean graffiti and fix smashed windows.

Utility worker dies after being trapped under dirt mound in San FranciscoA utility worker trapped under a mound of dirt died Thursday morning, despite furious efforts by San Francisco fire crews to rescue him.

San Francisco Fire Department confirms death in Lower Haight trench collapseFire officials confirmed Thursday that a utility worker was killed resulting from a trench collapse in the city's Lower Haight neighborhood. (9/28/23)

Rescue underway for worker trapped under large mount of dirt in San FranciscoSan Francisco firefighters on Thursday scrambled to rescue a person trapped under an estimated 8 feet of dirt, created by a collapsed trench, the department said.

Police arrest suspect after chase from Peninsula to San Francisco's Moscone CenterA police chase wound its way from the Peninsula to San Francisco Thursday, where it ended in a crash outside the Moscone Center and a suspect arrest, authorities said.

San Fran mayor proposes enforced drug tests, treatment for welfare recipients

San Francisco, known for its breathtaking views and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, has become a symbol of extremes.

As California’s housing crisis has reached epic proportions, some San Francisco residents have resorted to extreme measures to save money and survive the city’s skyrocketing rents.

Meet the people who are willing to shell out a staggering $900 a month to live in 4-foot pods, and discover the innovative solution that’s taking the city by storm.

The California housing crisis has reached such a fever pitch that it drove a mass exodus from the state.

In a two-year period, 500,000 more people left California than arrived. The dream of living in the Golden State has become increasingly elusive, especially in the notoriously expensive city of San Francisco.Brownstone Shared Housing

, the brains behind a creative “solution” to San Francisco’s overpriced housing market: communal living pods.

These pods are a mere 3.5 feet wide and 4 feet tall, just big enough to squeeze in a twin mattress and certainly not spacious enough to stand up in.

While the $500 to $900 monthly price tag might seem steep for what essentially amounts to a glorified row of bunk beds, packed in with other people like sardines, it’s a relative bargain compared to other rental options in the city.Brownstone Shared Housing

For $900 a month, you could secure a full-fledged studio apartment in major US cities like St. Louis, Cincinnati, or Nashville. But San Francisco residents have grown accustomed to high price tags and lower living standards as the city grapples with homelessness and rising crime rates.

However, it appears that not everyone is on board with the pod revolution. San Francisco officials are now investigating whether the developers had the correct permits to construct these pod complexes, despite them providing some of the city’s most affordable rents.

The inspiration for these tiny living spaces comes from Japan’s “coffin houses,” which emerged during Tokyo’s recession in 2009.

According to property-finding website Zillow, the average San Francisco studio apartment commands a staggering $2,200 a month, while in Palo Alto, the heart of Silicon Valley, the median studio apartment rents for even more, at $2,300 a month.Brownstone Shared HousingBrownstone Shared Housing

Despite their diminutive size, these tiny living spaces offer basic amenities such as charging stations, LED lights and individual climate control systems. Christian Lewis, the founder of an AI start-up, embraced the pod lifestyle, stating, “I actually pushed off coming to San Francisco for a really long time, but it has been absolutely net positive without a doubt. Just for the first couple of days, I met some of the smartest people I’ve met in my entire life. That’s the reason I came and that’s the reason why I’m staying. That’s the reason why I’m living in a pod.”

Lewis recently announced his intention to spend 30 days living in the San Francisco pod community at a cost of $700 a month, and so far, he’s been enjoying his stay, describing the experience as a chance to meet “a lot of cool people.”

San Francisco is now the third most expensive place to live in the US, trailing only New York City and Honolulu. Yet, it also has one of the highest homeless populations and is witnessing a surge in crime rates. Data from January to September 2023 reveals a 15.9% increase in robberies and a 10.8% increase in motor vehicle thefts. Viral videos of smash-and-grab crimes are circulating with alarming frequency.

A recent study by McKinsey found that 70% of San Francisco residents cite homelessness as one of the city’s top three problems. On any given night, a staggering 38,000 Bay Area residents are homeless.