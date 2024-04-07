San Francisco Startup Launches AI-Powered STI Check Website

Late last month, the San Francisco -based startup HeHealth announced the launch of Calmara.ai, a cheerful, emoji-laden website the company describes as “your tech savvy BFF for STI checks.” The concept is simple. A user concerned about their partner's sexual health status just snaps a photo (with consent, the service notes) of the partner's penis (the only part of the human body the software is trained to recognize) and uploads it to Calmara.

In seconds, the site scans the image and returns one of two messages: “Clear! No visible signs of STIs spotted for now” or “Hold!!! We spotted something sus.” Calmara describes the free service as “the next best thing to a lab test for a quick check,” powered by artificial intelligence with “up to 94.4% accuracy rate” (though finer print on the site clarifies its actual performance is “65% to 96% across various condition

