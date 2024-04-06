San Francisco's Train System Relies on Floppy Disk for Control

SFMTA 's train system in San Francisco is relying on a floppy disk to run its decades-old control system . The agency plans to upgrade the system, which has surprised passengers who expected more advanced technology.

SFMTA Train System San Francisco Floppy Disk Control System Upgrade Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco Giants Defeat San Diego Padres in Baseball GameThe San Francisco Giants emerged victorious in a baseball game against the San Diego Padres. Matt Chapman's groundout scored LaMonte Wade Jr. during the sixth inning.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Padres, Giants fans’ heated altercation turns physical during San Francisco’s win over San DiegoA heated argument involving three fans during Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres turned physical when a woman slapped another fan.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego PadresPadres (Cease 1-0, 2.16) will need to slow down Chapman (3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI in last game) as they host Giants (Hicks 0-0, 4.91)

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Photos: California's Coastline Under Siege by Atmospheric RiverHeavy winds and rain battered cities from San Francisco to San Diego.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Pennsylvania train crash highlights shortcomings of automated railroad braking systemThe collision of three Norfolk Southern trains in Pennsylvania early this month highlights the shortcomings of the automated braking system that was created to prevent such crashes

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

TAPP-to-pay: PATH contactless payment system launched at several train stopsThe Port Authority rolled out its new TAPP contactless payment system at several PATH train stations on both sides of the Hudson River, the agency announced

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »