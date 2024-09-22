San Francisco's Homeless Encampments Disappear, Raising Questions About Solution

A person walks under a Mission Cabins sign at the Five Keys transitional housing location in San Francisco , Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

Homelessness in no way has gone away, and in fact grew 7%, to 8,300 in January, according to the same federal count. Advocates for homeless people say encampment sweeps that force people off the streets are an easy way to hide homelessness from public view. Tracking homeless people is extremely difficult and where all the people once living on San Francisco's streets have gone is impossible to know.

"At the beginning, it was rough, you know, going in and just getting adjusted to being searched and having them look through your bags," acknowledged Burcell, 51. "Now they have nothing. They don't have any shelter at all," he said. "They just kind of wander around and take buses, like a lot of people do."

San Francisco also benefited from a controversial 2018 wealth tax on the city's tech titans that Breed opposed, saying companies would leave. There was no exodus and the pandemic overshadowed any fallout.

