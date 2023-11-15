San Francisco's Elixir bar celebrates 165 years of history and whiskey

There’s been a bar at the corner of 16th and Guerrero streets for 165 years. It hasn’t been the same bar, and the streets were not always named 16th and Guerrero, but a cherished watering hole has persisted there for over a century and a half. And it has withstood the test of time by embracing its past — and darts. More on that later. Located at 3200 16th St. in San Francisco’s Mission district, Elixir is the city’s second oldest continuously operating bar.

Nationally renowned as a whiskey bar, it was purchased in 2003 by H. Joseph Ehrmann, who goes by “H.” He fully restored it, but he never forgot its history. “Over the last 20 years I’ve dug up tons of history and developed the theme of the bar around its own history, turning it into a bit of a museum,” Ehrmann said in a press release announcing the 20th anniversary of his ownership. Elixir originally opened as a saloon just 10 years after the California Gold Rush began, though Ehrmann told SFGATE in an interview that it may have actually opened prior to 1858 — the records only go back so far. In 1893, a proprietor named Patrick

United States Headlines Read more: SFGATE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCBAYAREA: Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Gather in San FranciscoLeaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group will gather in San Francisco to discuss trade and economic growth across the Pacific region. The main summit event will be a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Source: nbcbayarea | Read more »

SFEXAMİNER: San Francisco Mayor London Breed prepares for APEC 2023 San Francisco Mayor London Breed discusses her plans for the APEC 2023 economic summit, where she aims to network with world leaders and facilitate economic opportunities for the city.

Source: sfexaminer | Read more »

SFEXAMİNER: Mixed Emotions in San Francisco's Chinatown as International Summit Takes Place NearbyEmotions in San Francisco 's Chinatown range from ambivalence and frustration to cautious optimism as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit convenes nearby. While the summit could improve U.S.-China relations, many residents feel it won't impact their daily lives. Local businesses hope the event will revitalize revenues and attract tourists back to the historic sector.

Source: sfexaminer | Read more »

NYPOST: Sarah Lande to Reunite with President Xi Jinping in San FranciscoChina’s malevolence is a big reason the world’s so focused on bashing Israel Drug addicts, homeless plaguing San Francisco ’s downtown miraculously disappear ahead of Biden, Xi Jinping summit When Sarah Lande served Xi Jinping green bean casserole at a potluck in small-town Muscatine, Iowa, in 1985, she never imagined the young Chinese official would become the leader-for-life of his country — and a fierce opponent of the US. But this week Lande, now 85, will be reunited with Xi in San Francisco , when he attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, marking almost four decades of a very unlikely friendship

Source: nypost | Read more »

ALLSİDESNOW: San Francisco Clears Homeless Encampments Ahead of APEC Summit San Francisco is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum this week. In preparation, the city cleared out homeless encampments throughout the city. See perspectives and news across the spectrum from USATODAY, Reuters, and NoahCRothman:

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Paul Pelosi Testifies About Attack in San Francisco HomePaul Pelosi recounts the night he was attacked in his San Francisco home, testifying in the trial of David DePape. DePape is accused of bludgeoning Pelosi with a hammer just days before the midterm elections.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »