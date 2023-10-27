San Francisco Public Library receives $6.3M grant for renovations

SAN FRANCISCO â The library said in a statement Thursday the Building Forward Grant addresses 'the deteriorating conditions of these essential components, ensuring the safety and preservation of the library's valuable collections and improving building access for patrons and staff.' 'Our main library is a vital resource for the community,' said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed.

The library will match the grant to fund the projects by allocating monies from its library preservation fund over several fiscal years through the city's annual budget process. 'I want to thank the California State Library for awarding us this grant,' stated San Francisco Librarian Michael Lambert. 'Our main library is the heart of our library system, serving roughly 15,000 people per week.

