San Francisco prioritizing Black, ‘Latinx’ people in guaranteed transgender income program

A program in San Francisco to hand out money to low-income transgender-identifying people favored Black and 'Latinx' recipients and even sets race targets for recipients, new documents show. Judicial Watch obtained more than 1,700 pages of documents from the City of San Francisco related to the Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT) program, which was announced by Mayor London Breed last year. The pilot program provides low-income transgender residents with payments of up to $1,200 each month for up to 18 months with the goal of providing 'economically marginalized transgender people with unrestricted, monthly guaranteed income as a way to combat poverty.' It uses pre-paid debit cards due to participants potentially not having bank accounts. The amount someone can receive is capped at $4,000. SAN FRANCISCO LAUNCHES GUARANTEED INCOME PROGRAM FOR TRANSGENDER PEOPLE Program documents, including those on its public website, say it prioritizes enrollment by race as well as those who engage in 'survival sex trades,' those who have been in prison, and illegal immigrants. 'The program will prioritize enrollment and retention of BIPOC trans and nonbinary people who also engage in survival sex trades, living with disabilities, elders, living with HIV/AIDS, undocumented, monolingual Spanish speakers, formerly incarcerated, and unhoused and marginally housed,' one document says. The documents also state that the enrollment will ensure that the 55 participants are 66% BIPOC — or Black, Indigenous People of Color — as well as 'at least 30% Black Trans Women and at least 20% Latinx Trans Women.' 'These disturbing new documents confirm how, among other leftist extremist policies, San Francisco is abusing tax dollars to give cash to individuals based on race and transgender quotas,' Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. OVER 100 GENDER, SEXUALITY OPTIONS ON APPLICATION FOR SAN FRANCISCO'S GUARANTEED TRANSGENDER INCOME PROGRAM The documents also state how the wrap-around services being provided include 'gender-affirming primary medical and holistic care,' mental health services and 'gynecological and sexual health care' as well as financial literacy training and workforce development services. Emails from the government, obtained by the conservative group, also show officials discussing how the city needs to allow participants to use a chosen name rather than a legal name that may be on an ID. The program is one of a number of programs designed to help out residents in the city — including a program launched in 2020 to offer income assistance for 'Black and Pacific Islander mothers and pregnant people during and after pregnancy.' 'Our Guaranteed Income Programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all,' Breed said in a statement last year. 'We know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination, so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up.' CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The program is set to run until June 2024, and the website says a new round of applications will open up in 2024 if city funding is extended beyond the current timeframe. Fox News Digital previously reported on how the program has over 130 gender, sexuality and pronoun options — including 'Zie/zim/zis,' 'Fae/faer/faers' and 'Tey/ter/ters.'

