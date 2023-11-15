San Francisco Prepares for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit

San Francisco is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, with President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping expected to meet on Wednesday. City officials have made efforts to clean up the city ahead of the summit and the meeting between the two leaders. The city has been grappling with the stark contrast between the wealth of Silicon Valley and the despair of its homeless population, with scenes of addiction and suffering on its streets.

United States Headlines Read more: YAHOONEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCBAYAREA: Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Gather in San FranciscoLeaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group will gather in San Francisco to discuss trade and economic growth across the Pacific region. The main summit event will be a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Source: nbcbayarea | Read more »

SFEXAMİNER: San Francisco to Host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation SummitCity officials are preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco , which will be the city's largest gathering of heads of state in nearly 80 years. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a rare face-to-face meeting during the summit.

Source: sfexaminer | Read more »

NEWSMAX: San Francisco Slammed for 'Band-Aid' Clean-up Ahead of APEC San Francisco residents and business owners have criticized the city's clean-up campaign for this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, saying attempts to push away the homeless and drug addicts from downtown is only a 'Band-Aid' solution.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: Chinese Dictator Forces San Francisco to Clean Up Ahead of VisitThe city of San Francisco , California, has finally cleaned up its filthy streets and removed homeless encampments ahead of Chinese dictator President Xi Jinping's visit for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

SFEXAMİNER: San Francisco's Chase Center Hosts Multiple Events During APEC SummitThe City’s newest stadium is staging one of its busiest weeks as San Francisco hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which runs through Nov. 17. While more than 20,000 visitors and 80 global leaders are escorted around The City, Chase Center will host four Golden State Warriors games and a Lauryn Hill & The Fugees concert over APEC’s seven-day span. Visitors who wish to avoid the tangle of street closures and reroutes are encouraged to use public transportation instead of driving.

Source: sfexaminer | Read more »

ABC7CHİCAGO: Paul Pelosi Testifies About Attack in San Francisco HomePaul Pelosi recounts the night he was attacked in his San Francisco home, testifying in the trial of David DePape. DePape is accused of bludgeoning Pelosi with a hammer and having zip ties with him. Pelosi describes the shock and danger he felt during the incident.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »