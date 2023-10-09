San Francisco police fire gun at Chinese consulate where vehicle crashed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A vehicle crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, prompting a massive response from police and fire personnel.

The San Francisco Police Department also said in a statement that an officer or officers had fired their guns at the site of the crash but provided no other immediate details. A heavy police presence descended on the area and the department urged the public to avoid the area. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had crashed into the building.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

Read more:

AP »

San Francisco emergency crews at Chinese Consulate for vehicle that crashed into buildingResidents are asked to avoid the area of Laguna Street and Geary Boulevard.

Police activity outside Chinese consulate building in San FranciscoThere was a large police presence outside a Chinese consulate building in San Francisco late Monday afternoon.

Heavy police presence after car crashes into Chinese Consulate in San FranciscoA car has crashed into the Visa office located on Geary Boulevard. ABC7 News crews have also seen a man being taken away on a stretcher and rushed into an ambulance.

Vehicle goes into San Francisco Chinese consulate buildingPolice swarmed the San Francisco Chinese consulate late Monday afternoon, after a vehicle crashed into the building.

Driver rams car into Chinese consulate building in San Francisco before being shot: reportsA person reportedly drove a car into the Chinese Consulate building on Laguna Street in San Francisco on Monday afternoon, and was reportedly shot.

San Francisco police fire gun at Chinese consulate where vehicle crashedA vehicle has crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, prompting a massive response from police and fire personnel. The San Francisco Police Department also said Monday that an officer or officers fired their guns at the site of the crash. The department provided no other immediate details. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had crashed into the building. The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.