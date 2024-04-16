Much like when California’s far-left Gov. Gavin Newsom made a politically useful visit to China in October, Chinese state media on Sunday fawned over visiting San Francisco Mayor London Breed .

As with Newsom, the Chinese Communists touted Breed as a reasonable alternative to the supposedly intractable and irrational U.S. federal government. TheBuilding on the success of APEC, which took place in San Francisco last November, Breed said that “it is critical that we continue to build on that momentum to strengthen San Francisco’s international partnerships and maximize the economic and business opportunities that are so valuable for San Francisco’s future.

APEC is the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, whose Leader’s Week meeting was held in San Francisco last November. Chinese dictator Xi Jinpingthe meeting, rubbed elbows with top American business leaders, and met with President Joe Biden at the event in San Francisco. Breed was a guest at Xi’s welcome dinner and he invited her to visit China in return.

Yellen had some tough talk for the Chinese about flooding U.S. markets with cheap exports that would damage American industries, although she was vague about exactly what steps the Biden administration is prepared to take. Thedismissed her warnings as pure political theater, preferring instead to focus on Breed’s “iconic” visit and the message of “stability” she sent.

