San Francisco Library Workers Call for More Staff and Increased Security

San Francisco library workers are demanding more staff and increased security across the city's 27 branches. They argue that librarians are being burdened with deescalating dangerous situations with patrons, in addition to their regular duties.

The workers believe that investing in safety and labor would allow them to focus more on their work and create a supportive environment for visitors. The union representing the librarians is negotiating a new contract with city officials.

San Francisco Library Workers Staff Security Union Negotiations

