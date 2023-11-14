San Francisco Hosts APEC Summit to Revitalize Image

San Francisco took the global stage this week, hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and seized the opportunity to revitalize its tattered image, long plagued by issues such as crime, homelessness, and drug markets. President Joe Biden and California lawmakers welcomed world leaders to the APEC summit in the U.S. for the first time since 2011, in the biggest diplomatic event San Francisco has seen in 80 years.

BIDEN TRIES TO SELL BIDENOMICS ON WORLD STAGE WHEN VOTERS AREN'T BUYING IT In an effort to make international visitors view San Francisco as safe and vibrant, as opposed to a city embattled with crime and homelessness, multiple cleanup projects and beautification efforts took place. However, controversy swarmed the makeover, with some expressing concerns about the repercussions for those experiencing homelessness and questioning improvements from prior to the summit and how they’ll be carried out afte





