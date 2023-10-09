San Francisco homicide: Man shot in Mission

Around 1:58 a.m., police were called to the area of 18th and Mission streets on a report of a shooting. A man was discovered suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc.

Dear Abby: My wife now 'doesn't remember' our crucial conversationAsk Amy: The neighbors' girl was crying in the street, and what I saw in the house scared meAsk Amy: She won't follow the bed rule and we're thinking of barring her from our homeAsk Amy: I’m hurt that they’re going to the wedding after what the groom’s mom did to meBay Area celebrity chef Michael Chiarello...

Read more:

mercnews »

Man fatally shot in San Francisco Mission District early SaturdayA man was shot and killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police said.

San Francisco police launch 'blitz' crackdown on retail crimeThe initiative entails deploying “blitz enforcement operations” that will involve teams of officers patrolling popular city shopping areas.

Tale of the Tape, Defense: Edge to Cowboys in San Francisco?Tale of the Tape, Defense: Edge to Dallas Cowboys in San Francisco 49ers Comparison?

Photos: San Francisco Fleet Week’s annual shows back in Bay AreaRay Chavez is a photojournalist for the Bay Area News Group

San Francisco police make several arrests in blitz operation against retail theftSeveral people have been arrested since San Francisco police launched blitz operations against retail theft in the city, authorities said Friday.

Watch video of Friday morning\u0027s San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of ShipsCBS News Bay Area provided live coverage on air and online of the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships, but video of the hour special is available to watch anytime.