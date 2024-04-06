San Francisco Giants Players to Relive Minor League Days in Sacramento

Giants players who spent time in Sacramento playing for the Triple-A River Cats will have a chance to relive their minor league days next season. The team plans to play in Sacramento from 2025-27 while a stadium is being built in Las Vegas .

The park will undergo renovations to host an MLB team. The A's team president also mentioned upgrades to the batting cages, weight rooms, field, seating, premium sections, and advertising at Sutter Health Park.

