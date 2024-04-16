San Francisco Giants Defeat Miami Marlins with Go-Ahead Run

San Francisco Giants Nick Ahmed scores the go ahead run on a hit by Wilmer Flores during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins , Monday, April 15, 2024, in Miami. Miami Marlins ’ Avisaíl García gestures after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants , Monday, April 15, 2024, in Miami.

Kyle Harrison allowed three runs in six innings. The rookie left-hander gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out two. Tyler Rogers relieved Harrison and threw a scoreless seventh, and Ryan Walker got the first two outs in the eighth. Camilo Doval closed, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings for his second save.Bader drives in go-ahead run for second straight day as Mets beat Pirates 6-3 to reach .500 at 8-8Miami’s Edward Cabrera struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits over six innings in his season debut. The right-hander had been sidelined with a right shoulder impingement.

San Francisco Giants Miami Marlins Baseball Victory Go-Ahead Run

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco Giants Defeat San Diego Padres in Baseball GameThe San Francisco Giants emerged victorious in a baseball game against the San Diego Padres. Matt Chapman's groundout scored LaMonte Wade Jr. during the sixth inning.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Padres, Giants fans’ heated altercation turns physical during San Francisco’s win over San DiegoA heated argument involving three fans during Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres turned physical when a woman slapped another fan.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego PadresPadres (Cease 1-0, 2.16) will need to slow down Chapman (3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI in last game) as they host Giants (Hicks 0-0, 4.91)

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco Giants Reinstating Dress Code for Travel DaysThe San Francisco Giants are bringing back a dress code for travel days, which had been absent under manager Gabe Kapler. While suits are not required, sweats will not be permitted.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

2024 MLB odds, predictions: San Francisco Giants boost playoff odds with Blake Snell signingThe San Francisco Giants bolstered their playoff chances by signing Blake Snell on Monday, but they remain big-time long shots to come out on top of the NL West.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

San Francisco's signing of Blake Snell spices up Padres-Giants rivalryPadres fans may not admit it, but they'd probably rather Blake Snell had signed with an American League team

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »