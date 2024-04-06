San Francisco 49ers Punter Mitch Wishnowsky Throws Ceremonial First Punt at Giants Opening Day

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky was on hand for the Giants opening day festivities at Oracle Park. Special guests typically throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game, but Mishnowsky opted to do something he routinely does during NFL games, punt a football. Mishnowsky then knocked the ceremonial 'first punt' over the ballpark's outfield wall and into McCovey Cove.
A kayaker quickly retrieved the football after it splashed into the popular section of San Francisco Bay. Wishnowsky's teammates, All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner, also participated in the pregame ceremonies. Samuel and Warner simultaneously threw the traditional ceremonial first pitches to home plate. BIZARRE SNOWSTORM SHOWERS OVER PIRATES' HOME OPENER VS ORIOLES AT PNC PARK Wishnowsky was the recipient of the Ray Guy Award after his standout 2019 season at Uta
