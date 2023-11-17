San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner faces tough schedule ahead

In the latest episode of “you can take the NFL out of San Diego, but you can’t take the San Diego out of the NFL ,” we check on the closest version to Junior Seau this region has produced since Seau graduated from Oceanside High School in 1988. San Marcos’ Fred Warner will turn 27 Sunday. He may want to save his wind by blowing out just one birthday candle.

In light of the exhaustive tests coming, the 49ers’ All-Pro linebacker would welcome a less-stressful victory Sunday over the Buccaneers in Santa Clara. Just four days after attempting to dismiss the 10.5 point-underdog Bucs, the Niners (6-3) will play in Seattle against a Seahawks club (6-3) that shares the NFC West lead with them. A Thursday night road game is one of the toughest physical challenges in the NFL . Playing almost every defensive snap, it’s especially demanding for Warner. Yet it figures to get tougher for the Mission Hills High School gradiate the following week. San Francisco plays at Philadelphia in a much-awaited, nationally televised contest on Dec.





