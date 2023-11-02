San Diego youth, adult hockey leagues consider mandatory neck guards after former NHL player dies from injury

Youth and adult hockey leagues at the San Diego Ice Arena are considering changes to better protect players. “We want the best and the safest. We follow USA Hockey which is our governing body for hockey so whatever they pass down, we follow it. We’re looking at mandating in the future, 2024-2025 to have neck guards to all of our players," said Craig Sterling, Hockey Director.
Currently, neither the American League Hockey nor the National Hockey League require players to wear protective neck equipment. “It could help prevent an injury," he added. The increased calls for safety come less than a week after former NHL player Adam Johnson died when his throat was cut by a skate blade during a game.
Johnson was playing in England’s pro league which has since mandated neck protection at all levels after the tragedy. Meanwhile, Canada’s Western Hockey League announced they too, are making the neck guards mandatory. Canadian youth players are already mandated to wear neck guards. “As they got into more contact more physicality, I saw the need for it," said Lyons.
CBS 8 reached out to the San Diego Gulls who are part of the American Hockey League about mandating the neck guards. "A decision like this will come from the league’s Board of Governors, so we don’t have any information we can provide at this time.”
Lyons, who also coaches, says such injuries are rare and he hopes the tragedy doesn’t deter anyone from trying hockey. "I just hope this doesn’t put a negative impact on hockey I mean this is an amazing game, very family oriented," said Lyons.KFMB would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 10News | Read more ⮕
Source: 10News | Read more ⮕
Source: sdut | Read more ⮕
Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕
Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕
Source: CBS8 | Read more ⮕