San Diego youth, adult hockey leagues consider mandatory neck guards after former NHL player dies from injury

Youth and adult hockey leagues at the San Diego Ice Arena are considering changes to better protect players. “We want the best and the safest. We follow USA Hockey which is our governing body for hockey so whatever they pass down, we follow it. We’re looking at mandating in the future, 2024-2025 to have neck guards to all of our players," said Craig Sterling, Hockey Director.

Currently, neither the American League Hockey nor the National Hockey League require players to wear protective neck equipment. “It could help prevent an injury," he added. The increased calls for safety come less than a week after former NHL player Adam Johnson died when his throat was cut by a skate blade during a game.

Johnson was playing in England’s pro league which has since mandated neck protection at all levels after the tragedy. Meanwhile, Canada’s Western Hockey League announced they too, are making the neck guards mandatory. Canadian youth players are already mandated to wear neck guards. “As they got into more contact more physicality, I saw the need for it," said Lyons.

CBS 8 reached out to the San Diego Gulls who are part of the American Hockey League about mandating the neck guards. "A decision like this will come from the league’s Board of Governors, so we don’t have any information we can provide at this time.”

Lyons, who also coaches, says such injuries are rare and he hopes the tragedy doesn’t deter anyone from trying hockey. "I just hope this doesn’t put a negative impact on hockey I mean this is an amazing game, very family oriented," said Lyons.KFMB would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.

United States Headlines Read more: CBS8 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10NEWS: PHOTOS: UC San Diego Health dresses up NICU babies for HalloweenThe team at UC San Diego Health's NICU brought a smile to parents' faces as they dressed up the babies in Halloween costumes. In a day filled with treats, not tricks, the precious, puny pumpkins embraced the spooky spirit as they turned into doctors, candy corn, a fairy and more.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

10NEWS: San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 31, 2023: Warm, dry and windy HalloweenVanessa Paz is ecstatic to join the ABC 10News team as the newest morning traffic anchor and reporter. Born and raised in Chula Vista, a Hilltop High alum, it is truly a homecoming for her.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

SDUT: More homeless shelters, trees and police: Here's everything San Diego leaders want more money forOther City Council budget priorities include middle-income home-buying, preventing evictions and nighttime lifeguards

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

KPBSNEWS: Former San Diego Navy employee pleads guilty in bribery schemeTwo Navy contractors allegedly treated two NAVWAR employees to dinners and, for one of them, World Series and Super Bowl tickets.

Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕

KPBSNEWS: Guaranteed arts funding approved by California voters is already helping San Diego studentsProposition 28 guaranteed funding for arts programs in K-12 public schools. San Diego Unified School District is leading the roll-out of resources and hiring new teachers.

Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕

CBS8: Where to Trick-or-Treat in San Diego County for Halloween 2023Spooky decorations, tons of candy, and thousands of trick-or-treaters will descend on San Diego. Here are some of the best neighborhoods for Halloween.

Source: CBS8 | Read more ⮕