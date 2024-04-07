San Diego Unveils Design for Ocean Beach Pier Replacement

The City of San Diego unveiled the almost finalized design of the Ocean Beach Pier to hundreds of local residents on Saturday. The pier, which was first constructed in 1966, has deteriorated over the years due to high surf and winter storms. The city gathered public input for a replacement and incorporated those ideas into the current concept design.

Local resident Ken Jones, who has been fishing at the pier since its inception, expressed mixed feelings about the new design but hopes it will be a suitable replacement

