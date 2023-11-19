San Diego State's Lessons in Coaching Changes

San Diego State has learned a little something about coaching changes over the past five decades. Like how to — and how not to — publicly announce them. With a beautiful sunset as the background after Monday afternoon’s practice, Brady Hoke spoke to gathered media members about leaving. “It’s time, believe me” to retire, he said.

Contrast that to the surreal scene that unfolded 43 years ago Saturday, when SDSU fired head coach Claude Gilbert during the weekly gathering of sportswriters and sportscasters at San Diego Stadium. It happened with 50 of Gilbert's Aztecs players in the back of the room supporting him with a signed petition, Chargers coach Don Coryell coming down from his office to blast the SDSU administration and the Aztecs' athletic director fumbling for an explanation. “I cannot believe how blind, how stupid, some people are,” Coryell said. “Here you have a coach — one of the best coaches in the country — and they fired him.” And this: “They do not know what the problem i





